Brewers' Domingo Santana: Playing regularly with Yelich sidelined
Santana went 1-for-4 with a run and an RBI in Monday's victory over the Cardinals.
The Brewers entered the season at least one man heavy in their outfield, but their depth there has been key early, as Milwaukee has still started three big-league calibers -- Santana, Lorenzo Cain, and Ryan Braun -- each game that the injured Christian Yelich (oblique) has missed. Yelich may not be out much longer, but Santana figures to continue playing every day until he does. Santana is off to a slow start with the bat, but he did the same in 2017 and then posted a .915 OPS over his final 130 games, so it's far too early to panic.
