Brewers' Domingo Santana: Remains in lineup Saturday
Santana (leg) is batting fifth and playing right field Saturday against the Mets.
There was some concern over the status of both Santana and Lorenzo Cain after the pair collided in the outfield during Friday's game. Both players remained in the game and both are in the lineup Saturday, so it seems that they each escaped unharmed. Santana is off to a solid start everywhere but in the power department, hitting .280/.357/.300 through his opening 56 plate appearances. He's set to see his role slightly reduced when Christian Yelich (oblique) returns from the disabled list, which could happen as soon as Sunday.
