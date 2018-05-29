Brewers' Domingo Santana: Remains on bench Tuesday
Santana is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.
Santana will stick on the bench for a second straight game -- and the third time in four contests -- as the Brewers once again go with Ryan Braun, Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich from left to right in their outfield. While his playing time has expectedly diminished with the return of Braun, Santana should still see his fair share of opportunities.
