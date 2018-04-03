Santana is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.

After starting all three games during the Brewers' opening series against the Padres, Santana will open on the bench for a second straight game as manager Craig Counsell goes with a starting outfield comprising of Ryan Braun, Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich (from left to right). Counsell should continue to mix and match in the outfield based on matchups.