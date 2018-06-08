Santana is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Phillies.

Santana will head to the bench Friday after a three-strikeout performance to close out the series against the Indians. The 25-year-old has now been out of the starting lineup three of the last five games, and it's a playing time situation which could get worse for Santana with Eric Thames (finger) taking outfield reps during his minor-league rehab assignment.