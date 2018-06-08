Brewers' Domingo Santana: Returns to bench Friday
Santana is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Phillies.
Santana will head to the bench Friday after a three-strikeout performance to close out the series against the Indians. The 25-year-old has now been out of the starting lineup three of the last five games, and it's a playing time situation which could get worse for Santana with Eric Thames (finger) taking outfield reps during his minor-league rehab assignment.
More News
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Gets breather Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Situated on bench Saturday•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Remains on bench Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Out of Monday's starting nine•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Gets day off Saturday•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Heads to bench against Twins•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Six part-timers worth the time
Our Scott White is careful not to rely on part-timers in Fantasy, but he might make an exception...
-
'Pen report: Making sense of the ninth
Mark Melancon is back from the DL, and Zach Britton will soon follow. But are they automatics...
-
Waivers: Recent hot streaks for real?
Are recent surges from Mike Leake and Joc Pederson for real? Heath Cummings looks at that and...
-
Waivers: It's Blake and Jake time
Looking for upside on the wire? How about a closer? We've got options for you.
-
Beeks, Bauers up; Reyes down for count
It's a big week for prospects, including two promotions in the AL East. But it's not all roses,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart