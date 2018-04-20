Brewers' Domingo Santana: Rides pine Friday
Santana is not in the lineup Friday against the Marlins.
With Ryan Braun healthy enough to return to the lineup, Santana will head back to the bench for the evening. The 25-year-old is hitless in his past four starts, bringing his batting average down to a lowly .222 mark.
