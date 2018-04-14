Santana collided with Lorenzo Cain in right-center field in Friday's loss to the Mets and suffered a right leg injury, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The collision occurred in the bottom of the fifth inning, but the injuries appeared minor as both Santana and Cain stayed in for the remainder of the game after a quick check with the athletic trainer. The Brewers remain short on outfield depth with Christian Yelich (oblique) not set to return until Sunday, which would leave Hernan Perez or Eric Thames to cover an outfield spot if Santana or Cain are unable to play Saturday.