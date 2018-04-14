Brewers' Domingo Santana: Saturday status uncertain after OF collision
Santana collided with Lorenzo Cain in right-center field in Friday's loss to the Mets and suffered a right leg injury, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The collision occurred in the bottom of the fifth inning, but the injuries appeared minor as both Santana and Cain stayed in for the remainder of the game after a quick check with the athletic trainer. The Brewers remain short on outfield depth with Christian Yelich (oblique) not set to return until Sunday, which would leave Hernan Perez or Eric Thames to cover an outfield spot if Santana or Cain are unable to play Saturday.
More News
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Playing regularly with Yelich sidelined•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Contributes off bench Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Remains on bench Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Not starting Monday•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Starting in right field Opening Day•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Scrapping for time in outfield•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...