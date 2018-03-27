Brewers' Domingo Santana: Scrapping for time in outfield
Santana has gone 10-for-52 (.192 average) with one home run across 18 spring-training appearances.
Santana is starting in right field alongside Christian Yelich and Ryan Braun in Tuesday's exhibition finale against the Astros, but the Brewers' outfield complexion will change when the season begins and Lorenzo Cain becomes a fixture in center. Braun's ability to play first base should at least allow Santana to pick up starts in the corner outfield against left-handed pitching, but the two seem destined to fight for one lineup spot against right-handers. The crowded outfield will make it difficult for Santana to clear 600 plate appearances and repeat last season's 30 home runs and 15 steals, but he's still worth stashing in most formats in light of Braun and Cain's sketchy track records on the health front.
