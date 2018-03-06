Brewers' Domingo Santana: Seeing it well early
Santana is 6-for-17 (.353) with two doubles and an RBI through six spring training games.
Santana is somewhat in limbo early this spring, as the Brewers are an outfielder or two heavy following the offseason additions of Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain. However, Santana proved last year he is worthy of everyday at-bats, and that has carried over to spring training. Questions about his role have knocked him down draft boards some, but if the roster shakes itself out and Santana finds himself playing regularly, he could be a bargain.
