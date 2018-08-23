Brewers' Domingo Santana: Seeing it well this month
Santana is hitting .288/.417/.559 with four home runs and 16 RBI through 17 games with Triple-A Colorado Springs in August.
Santana is producing in all three slash categories this month, but he is still having some issues with contact, as evidenced by his 24 punchouts this month. Expect him to rejoin the Brewers on September 1, or shortly thereafter, and see part-time work in the outfield.
