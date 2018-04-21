Brewers' Domingo Santana: Sits again Saturday
Santana is out of the lineup Saturday against the Marlins.
Saturday will sit for the second day in a row after starting 15 straight games. Christian Yelich will slide over to right field with Ryan Braun in left. Santana is off to a slow start at the plate so far this season, hitting just .222/.309/.263.
