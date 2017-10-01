Brewers' Domingo Santana: Sits out Sunday
Santana is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Santana -- who experienced a breakout 2017 campaign -- will find himself on the bench for the final game of the season. Brett Phillips will take over in right field with Keon Broxton filling in at center field.
More News
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Hits 30th homer Saturday•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Drives in three Sunday•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: In Friday's lineup•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Scratched from Wednesday's lineup•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...