Brewers' Domingo Santana: Smacks a pair of home runs Tuesday
Santana went 2-for-3 with two home runs, four RBI, two walks and three runs scored against Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday.
This marked the first time Santana swatted a home run since he was optioned to Colorado Springs on June 23. The outfielder has been battling decreased power throughout the course of the 2018 campaign, which is one of the main reasons he lost his spot on the Brewers' roster. Across 62 games with Milwaukee this year, he is hitting just .249/.313/.354 after posting an .876 OPS last season. With Ryan Braun (back) expected to come off the 10-day DL in the near future, it remains a challenge to see how Santana will return to an everyday spot in the big leagues even if he finds a groove at the Triple-A level.
