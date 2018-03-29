Santana will start in right field and hit fifth in the Brewers' Opening Day matchup with the Padres on Thursday.

Santana is not going to play every day out of the gate with the Brewers trying to find playing time for five guys at four spots between the outfield and first base, but he will still start most days against righties, and nearly every game against southpaws, which will be the case Thursday as the Brewers face lefty Clayton Richard. Santana figures to bat most often out of the five hole this season, but he is seemingly the favorite to hit third whenever Ryan Braun is not part of the starting lineup.