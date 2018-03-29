Brewers' Domingo Santana: Starting in right field Opening Day
Santana will start in right field and hit fifth in the Brewers' Opening Day matchup with the Padres on Thursday.
Santana is not going to play every day out of the gate with the Brewers trying to find playing time for five guys at four spots between the outfield and first base, but he will still start most days against righties, and nearly every game against southpaws, which will be the case Thursday as the Brewers face lefty Clayton Richard. Santana figures to bat most often out of the five hole this season, but he is seemingly the favorite to hit third whenever Ryan Braun is not part of the starting lineup.
More News
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Scrapping for time in outfield•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Seeing it well early•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Sits out Sunday•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Hits 30th homer Saturday•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...
-
Opening Day Live Chat
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.