Brewers' Domingo Santana: Sticks on bench Monday
Santana is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs.
Santana will retreat to the bench for a fourth straight contest as the Brewers stick with Ryan Braun, Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich as their outfield trio in this one. While he's coming off a season in which he hit .278/.371/.505 with 30 homers and 15 stolen bases, it looks like the 25-year-old will continue to be squeezed for playing time as manager Craig Counsell looks to deploy Braun, Jesus Aguilar and Eric Thames, who was recently activated from the disabled list, as much as possible.
