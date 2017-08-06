Brewers' Domingo Santana: Suffers bruised wrist
Santana exited Sunday's game against the Rays with a bruised right wrist, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Santana exited the game in the first inning after being hit by Chris Archer pitch on his right wrist. The early examination suggests that the right fielder has avoided a serious injury, though we'll have to wait and see how quickly the bruise heals over the coming days. A trip to the disabled list seems unlikely at this juncture, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Brewers hold Santana out of the lineup for their next couple of games. He's a true day-to-day case moving forward.
More News
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Departs following HBP•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Homers in Sunday loss•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: On bench Saturday•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Delivers 17th homer•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Scores both Milwaukee runs in losing cause•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: On bench Saturday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...