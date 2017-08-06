Santana exited Sunday's game against the Rays with a bruised right wrist, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Santana exited the game in the first inning after being hit by Chris Archer pitch on his right wrist. The early examination suggests that the right fielder has avoided a serious injury, though we'll have to wait and see how quickly the bruise heals over the coming days. A trip to the disabled list seems unlikely at this juncture, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Brewers hold Santana out of the lineup for their next couple of games. He's a true day-to-day case moving forward.