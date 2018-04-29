Santana is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cubs.

Santana started the past five games in right field and went 5-for-15 during that span in what amounted to a modest breakout from his early-season slump at the plate. Though the Brewers outfield is now back to full strength following the recent returns of Christian Yelich and Ryan Braun from the disabled list, Santana should still see frequent work due to Braun's ability to play first base. It's expected that Braun will see more work at that position going forward with Eric Thames (thumb) expected to miss the next 6-to-8 weeks following surgery Friday.