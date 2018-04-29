Brewers' Domingo Santana: Takes seat Sunday
Santana is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cubs.
Santana started the past five games in right field and went 5-for-15 during that span in what amounted to a modest breakout from his early-season slump at the plate. Though the Brewers outfield is now back to full strength following the recent returns of Christian Yelich and Ryan Braun from the disabled list, Santana should still see frequent work due to Braun's ability to play first base. It's expected that Braun will see more work at that position going forward with Eric Thames (thumb) expected to miss the next 6-to-8 weeks following surgery Friday.
More News
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: In Tuesday's lineup•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Can't crack lineup Sunday•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Sits again Saturday•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Rides pine Friday•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Remains in lineup Saturday•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Saturday status uncertain after OF collision•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...