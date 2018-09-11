Brewers' Domingo Santana: Tallies pinch-hit single
Santana notched a pinch-hit single in Monday's victory over the Cubs.
Santana has not started a game since being called back up to the majors Sept. 1, but he has turned into one of manager Craig Counsell's preferred bats off the bench, as Monday's game was the eighth straight in which Santana received an opportunity to pinch hit.
