Brewers' Domingo Santana: Will start Wednesday
Santana is in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.
Santana has not started a game for the Brewers in over three months, but he will get a chance to do so Wednesday with fellow outfielders Lorenzo Cain (side) and Ryan Braun (back) banged up. While Santana has not started in a while, he has been seeing the ball well of late, recording five hits -- including two home runs and two doubles -- in plate pinch-hit at-bats over the last eight games.
More News
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Tallies pinch-hit single•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Heading back to majors•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Seeing it well this month•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Smacks pair of home runs Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Optioned to minors•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Day off Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....