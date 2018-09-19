Santana is in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.

Santana has not started a game for the Brewers in over three months, but he will get a chance to do so Wednesday with fellow outfielders Lorenzo Cain (side) and Ryan Braun (back) banged up. While Santana has not started in a while, he has been seeing the ball well of late, recording five hits -- including two home runs and two doubles -- in plate pinch-hit at-bats over the last eight games.