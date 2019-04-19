Brewers' Donnie Hart: Headed to big leagues
Hart was recalled from Triple-A San Antonio on Friday.
Hart was picked up by Milwaukee at the beginning of April and immediately sent to the minors, where he posted a 6.00 ERA with four punchouts over three innings. Although his stuff hasn't been impressive while with the Missions, he'll aim to provide the Brewers with some much-needed depth out of the bullpen during his time in the big leagues.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Callup: Chavis worth your time?
The struggling Red Sox call up Michael Chavis to help fill an injury gap at second base, but...
-
They might be aces
Heath Cummings takes a look at five young pitchers who may just be making their ace turn.
-
FBT Podcast: Dropometer; Week 5
The whole Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on all the issues on Friday's show, plus...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
16 ways Scott White is already wrong
Scott White says a lot of things during draft prep season, and most of them he's not revising...