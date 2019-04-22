Brewers' Donnie Hart: Sent back to minors
Hart was optioned to Triple-A San Antonio on Monday.
Hart spent three days on the big-league roster, throwing 2.1 scoreless innings across a pair of appearances but walking four batters while striking out none. He'll make room on the roster for Adrian Houser, who was called up ahead of his scheduled start against the Cardinals.
