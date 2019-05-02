The Brewers optioned Hart to Triple-A San Antonio on Thursday.

As one of the few members of the Milwaukee bullpen with minor-league options remaining, Hart will head to Triple-A as the Brewers exchange him for a fresher relief arm (Taylor Williams) ahead of Thursday's series finale with the Rockies. Hart was one of six pitchers used in the Brewers' bullpen game Wednesday and was by far the most effective, blanking Colorado over three innings while allowing only two baserunners.

