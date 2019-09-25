Play

Pomeranz threw a scoreless eighth inning in Tuesday's victory over the Reds.

Pomeranz has not seen a save opportunity since picking up saves Sept. 10 and 17 when Josh Hader was unavailable, but he has pitched three times and has not allowed a run, either. He has kept the opponent off the scoreboard 11 times in 12 appearances this month, and has posted a 1.64 ERA, 0.64 WHIP and 21:1 K:BB along the way.

