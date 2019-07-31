Brewers' Drew Pomeranz: Dished to Milwaukee
Pomeranz was traded from the Giants to the Brewers on Wednesday along with Ray Black in exchange for Mauricio Dubon, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The Brewers continue to shore up their pitching, as Pomeranz and Black join Jake Faria, who was acquired from the Rays earlier in the day. The southpaw opened the season in San Francisco's starting rotation but moved to the bullpen after struggling to a 6.10 ERA in 17 appearances. Pomeranz has been lights out since moving to a relief role, firing 5.1 scoreless innings while striking out eight and allowing just one hit and one walk. It remains to be seen whether the Brewers will use Pomeranz as a starter or reliever.
