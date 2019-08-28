Pomeranz threw 1.1 scoreless innings in Tuesday's loss to the Cardinals.

Pomeranz gave up four earned runs over a three-outing stretch from August 7-13, but he has been stellar since, throwing 6.1 scoreless frames over five outings while giving up just two hits and posting a 9:2 K:BB. He has generally worked in middle relief since joining the Brewers, and has accumulated four holds with his new club thus far.

More News
Our Latest Stories