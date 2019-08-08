Brewers' Drew Pomeranz: Goes three innings
Pomeranz gave up one run on one hit and one walk while striking out three through three innings in a no-decision against the Pirates on Wednesday.
Pomeranz wasn't expected to pitch more than a few innings, and he delivered a solid effort despite allowing a solo home run. Since becoming a full-time reliever in late July, Pomeranz has an 0.87 ERA and an 0.58 WHIP. Although he technically was given the start in this bullpen game, Pomeranz is expected to remain in his reliever role.
More News
-
Brewers' Drew Pomeranz: Starting Wednesday's bullpen game•
-
Brewers' Drew Pomeranz: Off to good start with new club•
-
Brewers' Drew Pomeranz: Viewed mainly as reliever•
-
Brewers' Drew Pomeranz: Dished to Milwaukee•
-
Giants' Drew Pomeranz: Pitches well in relief•
-
Giants' Drew Pomeranz: Moving to bullpen•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...