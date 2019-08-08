Pomeranz gave up one run on one hit and one walk while striking out three through three innings in a no-decision against the Pirates on Wednesday.

Pomeranz wasn't expected to pitch more than a few innings, and he delivered a solid effort despite allowing a solo home run. Since becoming a full-time reliever in late July, Pomeranz has an 0.87 ERA and an 0.58 WHIP. Although he technically was given the start in this bullpen game, Pomeranz is expected to remain in his reliever role.