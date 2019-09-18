Pomeranz struck out four over two perfect innings Tuesday to record his second save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Padres.

The veteran southpaw did his best Josh Hader impression, firing 18 of 24 pitches for strikes after Milwaukee had claimed the lead in the bottom of the seventh inning. Hader (the genuine article) has seen heavy usage lately, pitching four times in five days to close out last week, but Pomeranz seems to be emerging as Craig Counsell's top alternate high-leverage option given his 2.16 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 16:1 K:BB through 8.1 innings in September.