Brewers' Drew Pomeranz: Off to good start with new club
Pomeranz tossed a scoreless sixth inning out of the bullpen in Monday's victory over the Pirates. He allowed two hits but did strike out three batters.
Pomeranz allowed runners to reach second and third base with two outs, but he was able to escape the jam by punching out his third batter of the inning. He has struck out five batters over two innings since joining the Brewers prior to the trade deadline, and now owns a 13:1 K:BB over 7.1 innings since moving to a relief role in late July while still with the Giants.
