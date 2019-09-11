Brewers' Drew Pomeranz: Records first save in four years
Pomeranz had two strikeouts and allowed two hits and zero walks in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Tuesday in Miami.
Pomeranz recorded the fourth save of his career -- and first since 2015 -- as he managed to hold off the Marlins. Regular closer Josh Hader had the night off after a busy weekend, providing the opportunity for Pomeranz. The 30-year-old has a 3.06 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 27:8 K:BB and seven holds over 17.2 innings since joining the Brewers at the trade deadline.
