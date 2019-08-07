Pomeranz will start Wednesday's game at Pittsburgh, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Pomeranz has looked good through his first two outings with the Brewers, allowing two hits and zero walks while recording five strikeouts in two scoreless frames. The Brewers will go with a bullpen day in the series finale, so the veteran left-hander figures to throw a couple innings if he pitches well. GM David Stearns said after the team acquired Pomeranz that they viewed him primarily as a reliever, and that doesn't appear to be changing despite Wednesday's "starting" nod.

