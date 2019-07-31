Brewers' Drew Pomeranz: Viewed mainly as reliever
GM David Stearns said the Brewers see Pomeranz "primarily as a reliever," Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Stearns' comments leave the door open for Pomeranz to start, which he did for the first three and a half months of the season with the Giants; but it appears he will begin his Brewers stint in the bullpen, where he found success with the Giants the last couple weeks. It would not be surprising if Pomeranz is used in high-leverage spots with the Brewers looking for more options in those situations, but fantasy players should not expect him to be in the mix for saves with his new club.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade: D-Backs get haul for Greinke
Just beating the trade deadline, the Astros land Arizona ace Zach Greinke for a package of...
-
Trade reaction: Braves get their closer
The Braves acquire Shane Greene in a bid to fix their long troublesome closer role. Here's...
-
Deadline roundup: Aguilar moved
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Sale falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...
-
Waiver Wire: Salazar, Duvall reborn
Adam Duvall reintroduced himself to Fantasy players with a two-homer game Tuesday, but it's...