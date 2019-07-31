GM David Stearns said the Brewers see Pomeranz "primarily as a reliever," Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Stearns' comments leave the door open for Pomeranz to start, which he did for the first three and a half months of the season with the Giants; but it appears he will begin his Brewers stint in the bullpen, where he found success with the Giants the last couple weeks. It would not be surprising if Pomeranz is used in high-leverage spots with the Brewers looking for more options in those situations, but fantasy players should not expect him to be in the mix for saves with his new club.