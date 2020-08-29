Rasmussen threw two scoreless innings and finished Friday's 9-1 victory over the Pirates. He did not allow a hit, struck out two and walked one.

Rasmussen was tagged for two earned runs over 1.1 innings in an Aug. 22 loss to the Pirates, but he has sandwiched scoreless two-inning outings around that since earning his first trip to the big leagues. The Brewers have used Rasmussen only in mop-up duty thus far, but he is finding his footing in the bullpen and bringing the heat, averaging 97.9 mph on his fastball -- a mark that ranks top-10 in the league.