Rasmussen opened Wednesday's game and was the first Brewers pitcher to throw more than an inning this spring, and manager Craig Counsell confirmed after the game that he is being built up to cover a two- to three-inning relief role, similar to the one Brent Suter filled last year. While that means Rasmussen will likely be ticketed to pitch in the middle frames, it does give his fantasy value a slight boost, as it will give him the opportunity to rack up more than one or two strikeouts per outing. Rasmussen averaged 12.3 K/9 in his 2020 rookie season, so he could provide some degree of help in the strikeout department if he gets the innings.