Rasmussen threw two scoreless innings of relief in the Brewers' loss to the Cardinals in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader.

The Brewers used their top relievers in the first game of Monday's twin bill, which gave Rasmussen the chance to pitch in a key spot in the nightcap. He got the job done, keeping the Cardinals off the scoreboard despite entering the game with runners on first and third and no outs. Rasmussen allowed just one runner to cross home plate over his last 8.1 innings, and on the heels of Tuesday's performance he could find himself working in higher-stress situations more often.