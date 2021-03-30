Rasmussen was informed Monday that he has secured a spot on the Brewers' Opening Day roster, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
It was expected that Rasmussen would break camp with the big club for the first time, and he sewed up a spot by posting a 2.89 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB over his first 9.1 innings of the spring. Rasmussen threw more than an inning more often than not this spring, so he will likely open in some type of multi-inning role in the middle of the Brewers' bullpen. However, he has some of the best arm talent among the bunch, and he could eventually wind up in the spot directly in front of the talented back-end duo of Josh Hader and Devin Williams.
