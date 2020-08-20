Rasmussen made his big-league debut Wednesday against the Twins and struck out three batters over two innings of relief.

Rasmussen's fastball is his calling card, and he wasted no time showing it off, striking out the first batter he faced -- Miguel Sano -- on a 99 MPH heater and averaging over 98 MPH with his four-seamer over his two frames. Rasmussen started in the minors last year but has undergone Tommy John surgery twice, so he figures to work solely in relief in 2020, and could remain there next year and beyond. Even if he does, though, he has the arm talent to be a factor in fantasy leagues at some point.