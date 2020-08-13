Rasmussen's contract was selected by the Brewers on Thursday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Rasmussen made a strong case to make the major-league roster during spring training and summer camp. He was left off the Opening Day roster, but he'll get ready to make his major-league debut as part of the Brewers' pitching staff. The right-hander posted a 3.15 ERA and 96:31 K:BB over 74.1 innings in the minors last season. Despite his solid results in the minor leagues, Rasmussen has never pitched above Double-A and could experience some growing pains against higher-level competition. Rasmussen served mainly as a starter in the minors and could take Eric Lauer's place in the rotation after he was optioned to the alternate training site Thursday.