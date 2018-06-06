Brewers' Drew Rasmussen: Lands with Milwaukee in sixth round
The Brewers selected Rasmussen (elbow) on Tuesday with the 185th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
Taken by the Rays with the 31st overall pick in 2017, Rasmussen went unsigned when Tampa Bay red flagged his medical reports. The right-hander returned to Oregon State for his senior season, only to prove the Rays' concerns valid after requiring Tommy John surgery last September, the second time in college that he required the procedure. The track record for pitchers returning from two Tommy John surgeries isn't promising, but the Brewers felt that the 22-year-old made for a worthy gamble in the sixth round, given the limited financial investment at stake. Rasmussen should be ready to face hitters by next spring and could be developed as a reliever if the Brewers prefer to accelerate his move through the system.
