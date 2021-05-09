Rasmussen pitched a scoreless 10th inning with one walk and one strikeout for the save in Sunday's 2-1 extra-inning win over Miami.
Devin Williams and Josh Hader were deployed in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively. Rasmussen was the next man up for Milwaukee, and he did well to protect a one-run lead in the bottom of the 10th. The right-hander has had a rough start to 2021 with a 4.91 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 20:9 K:BB across 14.2 innings -- as such, high-leverage opportunities likely won't be frequent.
