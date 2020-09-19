Rasmussen (1-0) allowed a hit and a walk in a scoreless inning and struck out two to earn the win Friday versus the Royals.

Rasmussen worked the fifth inning right after the Brewers took a 6-4 lead in the bottom of the fourth. The solid performance gave Rasmussen his first career major-league win. He has a 2.13 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 14 strikeouts in 12.2 innings across nine appearances in a low-leverage role.