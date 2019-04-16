Brewers' Drew Rasmussen: Pitching in minor-league games
Rasmussen (elbow) was promoted to High-A Carolina on Tuesday.
Rasmussen pitched in an official minor-league game last week for the first time since being drafted by the Brewers last year, and it did not take him long at all to move up a level. Rasmussen has undergone Tommy John surgery twice, but to provide a glimpse at his upside, he was taken in the first round by the Rays in 2017 even though he was recovering from his first elbow procedure at the time.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...
-
Waivers, winners, and losers
Clayton Kershaw is back! Heath Cummings discusses that and other happenings from Monday, including...
-
Bullpen: Minter, Jeffress for saves?
Might the Brewers and Braves be close to settling on full-time closers? Scott White looks at...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and previews...