Brewers' Drew Rasmussen: Pitching in minor-league games

Rasmussen (elbow) was promoted to High-A Carolina on Tuesday.

Rasmussen pitched in an official minor-league game last week for the first time since being drafted by the Brewers last year, and it did not take him long at all to move up a level. Rasmussen has undergone Tommy John surgery twice, but to provide a glimpse at his upside, he was taken in the first round by the Rays in 2017 even though he was recovering from his first elbow procedure at the time.

Our Latest Stories