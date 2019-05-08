Brewers' Drew Rasmussen: Promoted to Double-A

Rasmussen was promoted to Double-A Biloxi on Wednesday.

This is the second promotion of the season already for Rasmussen, who allowed just seven hits and struck out 16 batters in 11.1 innings over four games with High-A Carolina. It's still uncertain whether Rasmussen will be a starter or reliever long-term, but at the least, he has boosted his stock thanks to his hot start to the season.

Our Latest Stories