Rasmussen was reassigned to minor league camp Monday.

Rasmussen spent a few weeks with the big club this spring, but that was mainly to get him some opportunities against top competition, and he was destined to begin the season in the minors anyway. It remains to be seen which level he will open at and whether he will work as a starter or reliever, but he has the stuff to pitch in the big leagues in some capacity, and will boost his chances of doing so sooner than later with a quality campaign.

