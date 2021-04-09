Rasmussen allowed two earned runs on one hit and one walk in one inning of relief to take the loss against the Cardinals on Thursday. He recorded three strikeouts.

Rasmussen has struggled in both of his relief appearances to start the year, allowing five earned runs in two innings. A positive takeaway is all three of his outs came via strikeout, however, not until after Nolan Arenado hit a two-run home run to give the Cardinals the lead. Rasmussen had a solid spring, but he could receive a demotion if his numbers do not improve.