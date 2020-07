Rasmussen is expected to begin the season at the alternate training site, but he could still make his MLB debut this season, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

As Haudricourt notes, the hard-throwing righty still needs development. He has never pitched above Double-A and had an 11.4 percent walk rate at that level last year. His upper-90s fastball could earn him low-leverage chances as the Brewers cycle in fresh relievers this season.