The Brewers signed Rom (undisclosed) to a minor-league contract Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Rom missed the entire 2024 season following left shoulder surgery and in 2025 made his last appearance with Triple-A Memphis in the Cardinals organization on June 5 due to an undisclosed injury. It's unclear what his current health is, but the Brewers felt good enough about his status to invite him to spring training. Rom will likely begin the 2026 campaign at Triple-A Nashville.