Smyly agreed to a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Monday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Smyly was cut loose by the Rangers on Friday, so his trip to the open market didn't last long. The lefty posted an 8.42 ERA and 1.91 WHIP with 52 strikeouts over 51.1 innings this season for Texas, and he'll now head to the minor leagues where he'll serve as organizational depth.