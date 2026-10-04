Brewers manager Pat Muphy announced Sunday that May will start Game 3 of the NLDS against the Padres on Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander had plenty of ups and downs after being acquired from St. Louis at the trade deadline, posting a 5.65 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 38:15 K:BB across 36.2 innings over 10 starts for Milwaukee. May will still end up getting the call for the Brewers on Tuesday, in part due to his success versus the Padres this year -- across three starts against San Diego, he surrendered just three earned runs with a 22:5 K:BB in 22 frames, including a one-hit shutout in June.