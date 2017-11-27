Baker was claimed off waivers by the Brewers on Monday.

Baker was designated for assignment by the Indians last week in order to clear room on their 40-man roster to protect another player from the Rule 5 draft. The 25-year-old hasn't pitched much recently due to injuries, but he posted a 2.84 ERA and 10:1 K:BB across 12.2 innings with Double-A Akron last year in what was his first season back from 2015 Tommy John surgery. While he's only registered 21.1 innings over the past three seasons, Baker owns a combined 3.58 ERA across 241.2 innings in the minors when he's been healthy.