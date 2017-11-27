Brewers' Dylan Baker: Claimed by Brewers
Baker was claimed off waivers by the Brewers on Monday.
Baker was designated for assignment by the Indians last week in order to clear room on their 40-man roster to protect another player from the Rule 5 draft. The 25-year-old hasn't pitched much recently due to injuries, but he posted a 2.84 ERA and 10:1 K:BB across 12.2 innings with Double-A Akron last year in what was his first season back from 2015 Tommy John surgery. While he's only registered 21.1 innings over the past three seasons, Baker owns a combined 3.58 ERA across 241.2 innings in the minors when he's been healthy.
More News
-
Our first mock draft for 2018
Yes, Giancarlo Stanton slid too far in our first mock draft for 2018, but Scott White says...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Ohtani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Ohtani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...