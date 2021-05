File (elbow) was recalled from Double-A Biloxi and placed on the 60-day injured list Sunday.

The 24-year-old underwent surgery to repair a stress fracture in his right elbow in February, so it's not a major surprise to see the Brewers move him to the 60-day IL to free up a spot on the 40-man roster. File was expected to be sidelined 2-to-3 months following the procedure, though it's unclear where he currently stands in his recovery.